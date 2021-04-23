Paige Windsor to oversee Gannett operations in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Paige Windsor has been named Alabama state editor for Gannett Co., working as executive editor of the Montgomery Advertiser while also overseeing The Gadsden Times and The Tuscaloosa News. The Auburn University graduate and longtime journalist currently leads the digital team at Better Homes & Gardens. In Montgomery she replaces Advertiser executive Editor Bro Krift, who left in February to take over as senior news director of The Indianapolis Star, one of Gannett’s largest news organizations. Windsor’s 30 years in journalism includes leadership roles at stops including The Huntsville Times.