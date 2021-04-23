Papal Nuncio visits Mexico town hit by drone, cartel attacks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Papal Nuncio Mons. Franco Coppola has visited a remote mountain hamlet in southern Mexico that has been ravaged by killings, turf battles between heavily armed cartel gunmen and even exploding drones attacks on police. Coppola offered a mass Friday in the town of Aguililla as a show of solidarity with the town’s residents, who have been largely cut off from the outside world after warring cartels closed off roads. He and residents walked the streets of Aguililla with an image of Christ, to symbolically reclaim roadways where dozens of bodies _ some decapitated _ have been left in recent months.