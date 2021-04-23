Roller coaster weather conditions all weekend

Overnight cloud cover has returned to the area and with it is moisture. It may look likes it's raining when you look at the radar. Yet, a lot of that moisture is stuck in the upper atmosphere due to dry air at the surface. So when it comes to rainfall, it will be minimal, if any at all throughout the day. If the atmosphere is able to become saturated, only sprinkles are expected.

Under cloud cover, temperatures will hold within the 50s with strong southerly winds. With the strong winds and dry air mentioned above, the elevated fire risk will continue today. Prevent burning today and throughout much of the weekend.

A shower chance will linger through Saturday morning, but expecting little to nothing. By the afternoon, the sunshine could make an appearance but the strong winds continue. Saturday winds will be from the north to keep temperatures in the low 50s.

Another frontal system arrives Sunday. It will bring back cloud cover, rain chances, and southerly winds. Temperatures will stay in the 50s Sunday with light scattered showers. Then Monday summertime warmth will be felt with highs back into the 70s.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett