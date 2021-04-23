Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has expelled five Polish diplomats in retaliation to Polish authorities expelling three Russian Embassy workers last week. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Polish ambassador to inform him that the five diplomats must leave the country by May 15. The ministry berated Warsaw for what it called a “deliberate course” to “destroy” relations with Russia. Russia’s move to expel Polish diplomats comes as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania ordered the expulsion of a total of four Russian diplomats on Friday. The three Baltic countries said they acted in solidarity with the Czech Republic, which engaged in a tense diplomatic showdown with Russia involving the expulsions of scores of diplomats,