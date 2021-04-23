Russian’s Navalny to end prison hunger strike on 24th day

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is ending his hunger strike after getting medical attention and being warned by his doctors that continuing it would be life-threatening. In an Instagram post, Navalny said he will continue to demand a visit from his doctor to address a loss of sensation in his legs and arms, which was the main demand the politician announced when launched his hunger strike. But he said he would start “coming out of the hunger strike” on Friday and the process of ending it will take 24 days. The 44-year-old politician began the hunger strike on March 31.