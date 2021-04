Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) The Eau Claire North Huskies never stood a chance in their match-up with Holmen, thanks to a ferocious Vikings defense.

Holmen held North to a mere 43 total yards of offense, while piling up 390 total yards of their own in a 42-0 win.

Quarterback Luke LeClair had 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns to go along with one touchdown pass to lead the way.

Holmen finishes the spring season 3-2.