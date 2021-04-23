The Home Show returns April 30 through May 2

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Builders Association brings its 2021 Home Show to the Onalaska Omni Center next weekend.

The event takes place from Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2.

The Home Show features over 80 vendors that homeowners can talk to about ways to improve on areas the pandemic has forced them to stare at.

Dallas Werner, LABA Home Show Committee Chairman, says there are plenty of opportunities to "make that connection with a local home professional."

For the first time, the show has indoor and outdoor exhibits accompanied by food trucks in the parking lot. Masks and social distancing are be required. LABA also encourages individuals who are not feeling well to stay home.

The event times are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 30, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on May 1, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 2.

Further details can be found on the La Crosse Area Builders Association website