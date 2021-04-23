UK court overturns convictions of 39 post office leaders

LONDON (AP) — A British appeals court has overturned the convictions of 39 postmasters and postmistresses who were accused of theft, fraud and false accounting following the installation of a new computer system in local branches. Announcing the Court of Appeal ruling on Friday, a justice said Britain’s postal service “knew there were serious issues about the reliability” of the Horizon computer system and had a “clear duty to investigate” its defects. Those convicted have spent years trying to clear their names and Friday’s decision represents one of Britain’s most widespread miscarriages of justice. Many of the local post office chiefs lost their jobs, homes and marriages.