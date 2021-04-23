UW-L senior art majors share their pieces one last time

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Art majors graduating from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse have the opportunity to share their work with the community one final time.

Seven art seniors are set to put their project, “Inertia//Momentum”, on display at UW-L's virtual exhibit beginning May 1. The Graduating Art Students Gallery Show, found on the university's website, is scheduled to remain open to the public online through November 1.

Additionally, Grounded Patio Café, located at 308 Main Street, plans to host a smaller, in-person exhibit through May 31. The UW-L seniors participating in the events include the following: