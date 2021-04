La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) UW-La Crosse scored 3 times in the bottom of the 9th to take a 6-5 win against UW-Stout in game one of their doubleheader Friday afternoon.

Shane Coker knocked in the game-winning run after Brennan Schmitt knocked in two right before that.

The Eagles trailed 3-0 at one point.

UW-L improves to 15-8 overall.