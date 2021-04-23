UWL class helps fight food insecurities in the community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The At-Risk Child and Youth Care program at the Univerisity of Wisconsin-La Crosse held a drive-by food drive Friday on campus.

The event is part of a capstone class for students in the program. They collected canned goods and non-perishable foods. The items collected were given to Wafer, The Hunger Task Force, and the UWL food pantry.



Students involved with the project say it feels good to help when there is a need, "I think we are all really excited to be able to do something like this. While this is a one-day thing we are hoping to continue with the food items and the free little food pantries and stocking the pantries that come here today, and just keeping that up so we can have a longer impact than just those four-hour period," Sydney Bosendorfer.

Members of the class also distributed flyers asking owners of little free libraries in the community to consider turning their free libraries into food pantries.