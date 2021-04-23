Western Technical College plans drive-thru graduation ceremony Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A riverside graduation ceremony for spring and summer graduates at Western Technical College happens Saturday morning.

Western is holding its ceremony at Riverside Park from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Graduates can check in at the park entrance and go to the diploma staging area. They'll get out of their vehicles to get their diplomas presented by Western president Roger Stanford and vice-president Kat Linaker.

A map of the route is below. News app viewers can see the map here.