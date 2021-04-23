Wisconsin DHS launches VaccineFinder tool

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is launching a new tool to help people locate available COVID vaccines.

VaccineFinder.org allows anyone searching for a vaccine to simply plug in their zip code, how far they're able to travel and what brand of vaccine they're willing to receive. Then, the website will show what locations have available appointments, with links and phone numbers to schedule it.



DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says it's especially helpful to teenagers and their parents, because they can narrow down what providers are administering Pfizer, the only brand available to 16- and 17-year-olds.



"It'll be a lot easier for them to find a provider that they know has the Pfizer vaccine, because I've also certainly heard stories of people making an appointment, showing up, and then finding out they can't get the vaccine because the provider only has Moderna or J&J vaccine," Van Dijk says.



Next month, the VaccineFinder tool will replace the current vaccine provider map on the DHS website, which does not show what vaccine brands are being administered.