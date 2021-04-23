Zimbabwe air force helicopter crashes near capital, 4 killed

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The Air Force of Zimbabwe said one of its helicopters crashed into a house on Friday, killing three crew members and a child at the crash site. The air force statement said that a young girl and a woman were rushed to hospital with burn injuries. The air force said two pilots and a technician died in the crash. The Agusta Bell AB 412 helicopter went down in Arcturas, a village about 30 kilometers (18 miles) east of the capital, Harare, after leaving Manyame airbase by the Harare airport on a training flight.