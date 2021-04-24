Big temperature swings ahead

It's was a cool and gray day start to the weekend, with temperatures stuck in the 40s for much of the day. Fortunately there was a little bit of sun before sunset.



A mostly clear sky overnight will allow temperatures to dip to the freezing mark or colder overnight. Areas like Black River Falls could see temperatures drop into the 20s.

Unfortunately that clearing doesn't last for long. Clouds quickly move back in Sunday ahead of a warm front that will eventually bring us much warmer temperatures to start the week. Before that warmer air arrives, we have to get through another cool and dreary day.



There are rain chances Sunday, but the vast majority of the day will be dry and amounts will be light. Scattered light showers will be possible for a couple hours during the afternoon area-wide. Shower chances continue into Sunday evening, but primarily for areas north of I-90.

By Monday, temperatures will be in the 70s with a small chance for scattered showers or perhaps some thunder in the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s arrive by Tuesday, and that comes with a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

We could see a few light lingering showers into Wednesday, but the mid to late part of the week will be dry, as high pressure settles in with near-average temperatures.