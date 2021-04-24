Bitcoin millionaire puts money on Greens in German election

BERLIN (AP) — A German software developer who made a fortune from bitcoin has given the environmentalist Green Party one of the biggest political donations in the country’s history. Moritz Schmidt hopes the party will win this year’s national election and consider banning the digital currency. Schmidt’s donation of $1.2 million to the Greens made headlines this month as the party traditionally receives only small sums. Such a large gift is rare in German politics. Schmidt said he benefitted immensely from bitcoin’s rise, calling the profits “unearned riches.” Having learned that bitcoin consumes a lot of energy, Schmidt says preventing this may require mean effectively banning the currency.