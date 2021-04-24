Dane County forms task force to expand internet access

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Dane County have created a task force to explore how to expand internet access for rural residents. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the county board voted on Thursday to create the task force. According to the Federal Communications Commission, 94% of rural Dane County homes have access to at least three broadband providers and the remaining 6% have access to at least two providers. But county Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, who pushed for the task force, says that information is outdated and inaccurate. According to the resolution creating the task force, 25% of rural county residents lack accessible, reliable and affordable broadband.