Downtown Mainstreet organizes trash pick-up in honor of Earth Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Downtown Mainstreet organized a trash pick-up in downtown La Crosse on Saturday in honor of Earth Day.

The trash pick-up went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with around 30 volunteers participating.

"People take real pride in our community and want to make sure it looks good for all of our residents and tourists that come to La Crosse and we provide a great image of downtown La Crosse," said Terry Bauer, Downtown Mainstreet Executive Director.

One of the groups volunteering was the Catholic Charities Warming Center.

Johnny Wadzinski, Catholic Charities Warming Center Staff, said they got involved because they wanted to give back.

"The community does so much for the Warming Center and our guests there, for the homeless population and we thought it would be something we could do to give back to the downtown area that does so much for us at the warming center," said Wadzinski.

He said the La Crosse area is so beautiful and they just want to help keep it that way.