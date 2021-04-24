Electric vehicle owners gather to discuss benefits and answer questions

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse EV owners gathered at City Hall to discuss the pros and cons of their vehicles. Furthermore, the meet and greet was an opportunity for community members to learn from locals.

Some of the questions asked focused on range and charging of the vehicles. While the range of the present vehicles ranged from 20 to 40 miles, EV owner Cathy Van Maren focused on necessity. "You should look at how much you drive every day, it's probably not much more that 40 miles. Most EVs cover that, no problem."

On the other hand, maintenance costs could be less compared to a traditional vehicle. Nick Nichols, owner of a 2013 Ford C-Max Energy, stated maintenance costs have been down for him due to lack of gas and oil consumption in his hybrid vehicle.

Some of the EV owners believe EV prices could become cheaper in the future as technology advances. As well as technological advancements in range and charging.