Embattled producer Scott Rudin resigns from Broadway League

NEW YORK (AP) — Film and theater producer Scott Rudin is resigning from the Broadway League as he faces allegations of decades of abusive and violent behavior. The Broadway League is the trade association for theater owners and producers. Rudin, 62, has previously said he would be “stepping back” from his stage productions. His decisions follow a story in The Hollywood Reporter containing accounts of throwing objects at employees and engaging in ongoing verbal abuse. He has not denied the claims. Hundreds of theater workers marched down Broadway earlier this week calling for Rudin to be removed from the Broadway League.