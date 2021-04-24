Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh bring back clean-up day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Organizers brought back their annual marsh, river and trail clean-up day after it was canceled in 2020.

Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh treasurer John Sullivan said it felt good to be back outside, but unfortunate that there is still a need to rid the river of rubbish.

"Well it's hard to convince people that they're doing the wrong job," Sullivan said. "Hopefully through education and maybe even a little bit of shaming, they'll understand that there's a better way to dispose of their items because we just can't keep doing this year after year."

He said 150 volunteers helped pull tires, an office chair, and a dumpster full of discarded items littered throughout the waterway.