Human Rights Watch welcome release on bail of Thai activists

BANGKOK (AP) — Human Rights Watch has welcomed the release on bail of two Thai activists charged with insulting the monarchy. But the watchdog group on Saturday repeated its contention that the apparent use of pretrial detention to punish anyone who criticizes the royal institution is unjust. The two activists were released Friday from Bangkok Remand Center. They had been held on lese majeste charges of defaming the monarchy in connection with their involvement in a political rally last September. They were released on the condition that they must not leave the country or be involved in any activities that could damage the monarchy’s reputation.