La Crosse Health Dept. Hosts National Drug Take-Back Day Event

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW)- The La Crosse community helped combat drug issues in the community by hosting an event in honor of National Drug Take-Back Day.

The event ran from 9 a.m. until noon at the La Crosse County Health and Human Services Building at 300 N. 4th St. in downtown La Crosse.

Individuals had the option of disposing of medications through a drive-thru or contactless drop off option.

Multiple prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, ointments, vials, inhalers, and other pharmaceutical medications were collected at the event.

Members with the La Crosse Health Dept. remarked how it is so important that the community hosts events like this in order for drugs to be disposed properly.

Al Bliss with the La Crosse Health Dept. commented on the importance of recognizing National Drug Take Back Day in La Crosse.

"It's the message that we're sending to our community and our people to just you know making sure that they're disposing of expired medications. That if they're not used or unwanted anymore that they're not sharing them that they are locking them up and that's going to contribute to less likelyhood to have a diversion of prescription drugs in the community." "

Overall, the event saw over 140 cars and collected over 13 bins of pharmaceutical medications, sharps, and other prescription drugs.

If you missed today's event, you can still drop off pharmaceutical medications at multiple locations around the city of La Crosse. For a full list of locations visit here.