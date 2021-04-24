Local volunteer demonstrates the creation of ‘angel gowns’

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Judy Wolff turns wedding gowns into 'angel gowns.' At Aquinas High School on Saturday morning, members of Aquinas' IMPACT student organization witnessed the demonstration.

Judy Wolff has been creating 'angel gowns' for 4 years and started in the light of losing a grandchild. In a demonstration on Saturday, Judy passed on her knowledge to a new generation.

The first part of the process is dismantling the wedding gowns. Following the removal of material, washing the gowns is the next step for the gowns. Wolff sows patterns onto the new, infant gowns as well.

Upon completion, Judy Wolff contacts hospitals in the to deliver the new gowns. Through bereavement contacts, Judy donates to Gundersen, Mayo, and the Marshfield Clinic.

To donate wedding gowns or bridesmaid dresses, you can contact Judy though the Beautiful Butterfly Project Prom social media pages.