Minnesota health officials report 1,805 new COVID cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 infections in Minnesota continues to rise. State health officials reported 1,805 newly confirmed cases on Saturday. Eight more people died. The state has now seen 529,353 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. The state’s death toll stood at 6,685 as of Saturday. Nearly 30,000 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday 1.75 million Minnesotans had been fully vaccinated; 2.4 million have received at least one shot.