Minnesota Update: 34,000 additional residents complete vaccine process

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --Saturday's numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health show an additional 34,000 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Overall, the figures show 1,745,337 people or 31.4 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,407,294 persons, or 43.3 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Thursday show that 49.6 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 38.7 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 94.6 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 44.1 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 36.3 percent have completed the vaccine series. 86.6 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In its Saturday update, DHS reported eight new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

To date, a total of 7,072 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,348 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update that another 2,104 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Houston County saw nine new cases, Winona County five, and Fillmore County two additional cases. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 566,687 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 40,951 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 37,334 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 542,520 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,044,360. The Department reported that about 3,966,377 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 29,703 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,048 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.