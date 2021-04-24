ORA organizes clean-up of Miller Bluff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Outdoor Recreation Alliance coordinated a cleanup project on Miller Bluff Saturday morning as volunteers removed graffiti and trash from the bluff and around the area.

ORA Trails is an organization based in the Coulee Region since 2011. Before that, since 2000, they were known as Human Powered Trails.

Jed Olson, Executive Director at Outdoor Recreation Alliance, said their focus is to really get people outside doing things. A love of the outdoors and taking care of those spaces, along with trail building, is what motivated them to coordinate the clean-up.

"We're doing the trash and graffiti today and getting people outside meeting like-minded folks while getting work done, cleaning our environment, and providing more appreciation for these spaces that are around our community," said Olson.

He said this is the first time that they focused specifically on the Miller Bluff area. In the last two years, they have done a clean-up at Grandads Bluff and while Olson said they aren't done there, they got a lot done.

"There's no shortage of trash. This is a little tougher space to get into and so we have a lot of people out here today scampering up the hill and getting trash brought back down," said Olson.

They had about 120 volunteers from the community come out to help with the event.

"We have a lot of people who value these spaces. They know that there's not a big city budget to come out and send people across the bluff to clean up the trash. So they know the way we are going to do it is through community action," said Olson.

Bryan Kuhn, Coulee Region Climbers Cooperative, was part of the team working to clear the graffiti from the bluff. He said they got involved after hearing that ORA was putting together the clean-up.

"We've got some experience in the climbing world removing graffiti so we offered our services and a few students from the Outdoor Recreation Department at UWL and we are putting them to work," said Kuhn.

He explained that it's a process to remove graffiti from rock. It started a few days prior to the clean-up when they came out and sprayed the rocks with graffiti remover.

"It is called elephant snot because it looks like mucus. It spreads on, it is very thick and we cover all the graffiti with it," said Kuhn. "It removes the bond between the paint and the rock. We let it sit for a couple days because the rock is porous and we don't want to damage it. Then we come back with a power washer and some scrub brushes to remove the rest."

This is their third removal like this. He said it's always helpful to have more volunteers helping so if anyone is interested in getting involved they should visit their website or give them a call.

He said some of the graffiti has been there for decades and no one has had the opportunity to come out and take care of it which is why it's so important.

"Trash and graffiti and the sorts of things that we are cleaning up, up here, take away from people's experience in the outdoors. When you go hiking on a trail, you don't expect to see a rock wall covered in graffiti so we want to try to remove that and take care of it," said Kuhn.

Kuhn said both ORA and Wisconsin Climbers Association take donations and they are always grateful for the extra help.