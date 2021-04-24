Silver Alert issued for Jackson County woman

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Silver Alert has been issued by authorities for an elderly woman from the Black River Falls area.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and state Department of Justice issued the alert for 74-year-old Janet Anderson.

She is described as 5-feet-2 weighing 250 lbs. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

What she was wearing wasn't known by authorities, but they said Anderson might be wearing a sweatshirt, sweat pants, and a blue jacket.

Authorities did not immediately provide a picture of Anderson.

They said she suffers from dementia. She left her home on Plantation Road southeast of Black River Falls with a pet in a vehicle, a red 2016 Chevy Equinox with Wisconsin license plate 512TLJ. She was last seen on April 22 before 5:25 p.m.

The last contact she had with anyone was a phone call on Friday morning April 23 between 8-9 a.m. when she said she was going to the hospital in Eau Claire to retrieve her husband. She never made it to her destination or been heard from since according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (715) 284-5357 Ext. 180.

This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, such as photos, we'll update this story.