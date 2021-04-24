Two MN lawmakers discuss police reform and accountability bills; A federal bill awaits congressional approval

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The deaths of George Floyd and Daunte Wright have pushed lawmakers to increase efforts for police reform and accountability both statewide and nationally.

On Wednesday night, Minnesota's House of Representatives passed an omnibus public safety bill that would allocate $2.7 billion to combat policing issues and update policies.

"I am excited about this there was a lot of really hard work that had gone into this bill. And it has some really strong and important provisions," said State Rep. Liz Boldon, (DFL) Rochester. "It has some funding in it for body cameras and training. It has provisions in it for the ability to collect misconduct data. It has the ability for communities to create and expand civilian oversight bodies for law enforcement."

State Rep. Patricia Mueller, (R) Austin, expressed her approval for certain policy reforms included in the bill.

"The public safety bill that was brought by the majority party has some pretty amazing provisions in it such as updating criminal sexual conduct crimes," Mueller said. "Also, we had some excellent and really important policy updates for the juvenile justice system. And just really making sure that we're treating those that happen to be in the juvenile system with dignity."

Bill also includes the following provisions:

Limiting peace officers’ authority to stop or detain drivers solely for petty misdemeanor motor vehicle equipment violations, such as having expired license tabs or a broken turn signal.

No-knock search warrants would be limited to cases involving first-degree murder, hostage taking, kidnapping, terrorism and human trafficking.

Require law enforcement agencies to release body camera video of deadly incidents to the family of the person that died within 48 hours.

Change Minnesota’s forfeiture system to significantly limit what money and other property can be seized by police when investigating crimes.

Peace Officer Standards and Training Board would be required to modify the peace officer code of conduct to prohibit peace officers from affiliating with, supporting, or advocating for white supremacist groups, causes, or ideologies or participation in, or active promotion of, an international or domestic extremist group.

"It seems very obvious to me that someone that has ties to a White Supremacy group should not be a police officer," Boldon said.

She said that opinion was not agreed to by everyone.

"It was not an unanimous vote. Everybody on that committee did not feel that that was the right thing to do, which was a bit surprising to me and incredibly disappointing and disturbing honestly," Boldon said.

Muller said that her constituents who are in law enforcement expressed concerns about the no knock warrants and the body camera release provisions.

"When footage is released before the justice system is able to fully complete their investigation, public opinion starts to, you know, we're in a social media world and public opinion is swayed," she said.

Mueller also said privacy could be violated with public release of body cam video.

"There are privacy concerns if a police officer has to go into your home and there is minors in the house or if there are is people in the house. They don't want their faces to be shown to the public. And I think those are probably some of the two biggest concerns. Whether or not our investigations are influenced, or our privacy," Mueller said.

George Floyd Justice In Policing Act

On Wednesday, during the funeral for Daunte Wright, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) Minnesota, talked about the importance for congress to approve the Georg Floyd Justice In Policing Act.

The bill would do the following:

Ban chokeholds

Ban carotid holds

Ban no knock warrants

End qualified immunity that protects law enforcement from civil lawsuits

Create a national registry to compile police misconduct data

Prohibit racial and religious discrimination

"There is good progress. I think happening right now in Washington across party lines to try to find common ground so that we can make progress on improving public safety in this country, which is the goal in the George Floyd Policing and Accountability Act," said Sen. Tina Smith, (DFL) Minnesota.

Some of the provisions in the state and federal bill were created with the following people in mind.

George Floyd who died after being kneeled on by a police officer.

Philando Castile, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop because of a broken tail light.

Daunte Wright who was shot and killed during a traffic stop for an expired tab.

Breonna Taylor who was shot and killed after officers entered her during a no knock warrant.

George Floyd Justice In Policing Act will go to the U.S. Senate for vote.

The Minnesota Omnibus Public Safety Bill needs state senate approval.