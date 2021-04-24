Volunteers help clear invasive plants at local disc golf course

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Over a dozen volunteers made their way out to Veteran Hills Disc Golf Course in Viroqua to help clear invasive honeysuckle from the course and trails in the park.

That honeysuckle was moved to designated brush piles.

Vernon Trails and Bad Axe Disc Golf hosted the spring clean-up event which is located on the Viroqua VFW property.

"By hosting these work days, we strive to not only better our course, but involve community members that may not play, or are newer to the game," said Christian Horan who helped coordinate the event.

Veteran Hills Disc Golf Course is a multipurpose recreation space that offers disc golf, hiking, fat tire biking, and snowshoeing. Donations are welcome to help with upkeep at the course.

This summer for the first time, volunteer-led disc golf programs will be held at the course through the Viroqua Parks and Recreation. The program is open to all ages and begins on June 6th. Register at the Parks and Recreation website.