Western Technical College hosts drive-thru graduation ceremony

LA CROSSE, Wis.(WXOW)- Local graduates celebrated their ceremony a little differently this year.

Over 700 Western Technical College graduates and their families participated in a drive-thru graduation ceremony at Riverside Park.

The park was shut down this afternoon to allow families to drive thru and celebrate the accomplishments of all graduates. Additionally, graduates were able to get out of their cars and receive their diplomas from both President Roger Stanford or Vice President Kat Linaker.

Vice President, Kat Linaker shared her excitement about the ceremony, despite the current circumstances.

"This is such an important day for the students and faculty. it is truly the biggest day of our year. It is a chance to celebrate with them for the hard work they have done, so I am unbelievably ecstatic that we could make this happen for them."

Additionally, Western Technical College Graduate, Donovan Netzer shared how despite the current circumstances he was happy with the ceremony that the college put together.

"It was really important and really cool that people could still get out and be able to have this ceremony even though it wasn't the conventional way, they still were able to get pictures and shake their hand with the dean. You know it's really cool that they still made it happen."