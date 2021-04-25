35 years on, Chernobyl warns and inspires

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The vast and empty Chernobyl Exclusion Zone around the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident is a baleful monument to human mistakes. Yet 35 years after a power plant reactor exploded, Ukrainians also look to it for inspiration, solace and income. Ukraine’s deputy environment minister calls it “a place of tragedy and memory, but … also a place where you can see how a person can overcome the consequences of a global catastrophe.” The future plan includes a unique form of tourism. the minister says visitors get to see the impact of human error, but also the heroism that corrects it.