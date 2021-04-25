Antetokounmpo has big day, Bucks trounce 76ers 132-94

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and moved into second place on the Milwaukee Bucks’ career scoring list in a 132-94 romp over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The Bucks beat the 76ers for the second time in three days to hand Philadelphia its fourth straight defeat.

The 76ers were playing without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The 76ers matched their lowest point total and suffered their most lopsided loss of the season.

Antetokounmpo increased his career total to 12,023 to overtake Glenn Robinson for second on the Bucks' list. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the Bucks' top career scorer.