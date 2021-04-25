Dog looking for a home named Deputy Mayor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — One of man’s best friends got a title that not many get to have in Wausau, Deputy Mayor.

“Cicero” got to hangout with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, and he made visits to the Wausau Police Department and the fire department with Rosenberg.

Cicero also got to explore the city’s downtown.

One goal of touring all of the places was to increase Cicero’s chances of finding a home.

“So our goal is to get him adopted and I mean who couldn’t pass up the opportunity to meet the mayor. That’s been a dream of mine and his too, so what better way to get the word out about him being up for adoption,” said Ashley Jones, Operations Coordinator for the Humane Society of Marathon County.

While the job for the day didn’t pay Cicero any money, he definitely got a lot of belly rubs.