Drew’s Crew continues to grow

HOLMEN, WIS. (WXOW) - Back in January, Holmen senior, Drew Evenson found out he was going to miss his last hockey season due to a diagnosis of Leukemia.

As the alternate spring season came around, Drew decided to go out for the football team just to be able to get time to spend with his friends. He had no thought about playing, but last Friday, Drew took the field and made a BIG play.

Drew was tasked with the opening kick-off. It was a surprising onside kick that was recovered by the Vikings and set up the first score of the game.

It was a moment Drew will cherish forever.

"It was really important, just a very special moment, definitely will remember it forever. I was talking with my buddies after the game and we were still talking about it this weekend. It was just perfect. We were just so excited it happened and it feels like it was kind of meant to happen," said Drew.

Drew is currently in his last phase of chemotherapy. He's going through treatment at least once a week with more intense side effects so he says a moment like Friday night means everything.

Drew plans on heading to the University of Minnesota in the fall to, "get the college experience and enjoy life."