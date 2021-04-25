For 3 ex-cops, will blaming Chauvin for Floyd’s death work?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With Derek Chauvin convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death, activists and the Floyd family are turning their attention to this summer's trial for the other three officers involved in his May 2020 arrest.

They go on trial in August.

All three have already sought to shift responsibility to Chauvin. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Legal experts say they're sure to be watching what kind of prison time Chauvin gets.

They’ll also be mindful that it took jurors less than 24 hours to find Chauvin guilty, which could ratchet up pressure for a plea deal.