Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will make the case before United Nations members on Monday that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic. The virtual address will be Harris’ second to a U.N. body since her inauguration. It will come as the United States makes progress on vaccinating the public and much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines. In excerpts from the speech, Harris says, “At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next.”