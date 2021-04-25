La Crosse Area Free Little Pantry Program holds first annual food drive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A little food donation can go a long way and the La Crosse Area Free Little Pantry held a food drive to help the community on Sunday.

The organization's chair Angela Manke said from $500 donations to loads of non-perishable food items, the drive proved that their organization is off to a great start at filling-free little community pantries.

Manke added that even as the pandemic subsides, food disparities will still exist.

"When the pandemic is over per-say we're going to still have food insecurity," Manke said. "It makes a difference to that one person. Even if someone is in need and they can only give out a couple extra items that item will mean something to someone so we can all do our little part because if we all do a little it adds up."

People can drop off any non-perishable food items inside little pantries as long as they are not in glass containers or require refrigeration.

People can also make monetary donations here.