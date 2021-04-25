Morocco scolds Spain over virus help for independence leader

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s foreign affairs ministry has summoned the Spanish ambassador to convey the government’s “regret” over Spain’s decision to receive for medical treatment the leader of a regional group fighting Morocco for independence. Brahim Ghali, 73, is hospitalized in Spain for treatment of COVID-19. Ghali heads the Polisario Front, which has long fought for the independence of Western Sahara, which was annexed by Morocco in 1975. The Moroccan foreign ministry said Sunday that Spain’s stance is “inconsistent with the spirit of partnership and good neighborliness.” The diplomatic tension comes as Spain seeks Morocco’s cooperation in stemming the flow of migrants across the sea to Spanish territory.