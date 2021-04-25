New UK aircraft carrier to set sail for Asia next month

LONDON (AP) — A fleet of British warships and military aircraft billed as the “largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the U.K. in a generation” will depart next month for visits to India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. The deployment is a display of Britain’s ambition to exert a much stronger presence in Asia. New aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will set sail next month for Asia, accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, helicopters, jets and a company of Royal Marines. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the mission aims to show Britain is “not stepping back but sailing forth to play an active role in shaping the international system.”