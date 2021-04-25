Onalaska Police investigate body found off Highway 53

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska Police are investigating a body found off of Highway 53 Sunday morning.

A man and woman cleaning up trash along the highway found the body near the Sand Lake Road on-ramp in a wooded area around 9 a.m.

The area where the body was found is behind Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.

They called the police who arrived on the scene a few minutes later. They closed off the area around the on-ramp to the highway.

Onalaska Police said they believe there is no danger to the public.

Family members have been notified, but police have not released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.