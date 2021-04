MADISON, WIS. (WXOW) - Onalaska native, Carson Bantle announced on social media that he will be transferring from Michigan Tech to the University of Wisconsin.

Prior to his time at Michigan Tech, Bantle played two seasons for the Madison Capitols (USHL) where he totaled 49 points in 49 games.

Bantle was drafted in the 5th round of the 2020 NHL draft by the Arizona Coyotes.

The Badgers land big transfer after making a deep tournament run a season ago.