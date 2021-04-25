Prosecutors: Man drove car for 2 shooters in girl’s death

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl outside a Chicago McDonald’s drove up behind a car driven by the girl’s father while two other men got out and opened fire. Eighteen-year-old Marion Lewis is being held without bond on a charge of murder and 18 other charges, including three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a police officer. Prosecutors say the two other suspects in the April 18 killing of Jaslyn Adams have been identified by police but have not been charged.