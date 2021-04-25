Warmer but unsettled start to the week

It was another chilly day, and after a little sun this morning, clouds quickly filtered back in, leading to a round of showers this afternoon. This batch of showers is occurring out ahead of a warm front that will bring us warmer temperatures to start the week. Additional scattered showers are possible tonight, mainly north of I-90.

The warm front continues to push northeast, and eventually stalls out in the upper Midwest, bringing on and off shower chances through mid week. No day this week is looking like it will be a washout, but Monday and Tuesday will both feature shower chances. There is a very small chance for some rumbles of thunder Monday evening and night, followed by another chance for thunder Tuesday afternoon.

A few light showers could linger into Wednesday, but chances will decrease as the day progresses.

We see warmer temperatures by Monday. There will be a sharp difference in temperature from southwest to northeast. Parts of north central Wisconsin will only see highs in the low 40s, meanwhile locations in Iowa can expect 80s. For us, expect highs in the low 70s in the La Crosse area, with cooler temperatures to the northeast, and warmer temperatures to the south.

Monday will also be breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.

We have a shot upper 70s or even 80 on Tuesday. Temperatures level off near-average through the second half of the week, with minimal precipitation chances. More chances for 70s return by the first weekend of May.