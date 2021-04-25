Wild clinch playoffs with 6-3 win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Suter scored 19 seconds in, Kirill Kaprizov scored in his fifth straight game and the Minnesota Wild clinched a playoff spot with a 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Marcus Foligno and Jared Spurgeon also scored in the first period as the Wild jumped on top early to win their sixth straight game.

The Sharks lost their eighth straight game.

Martin Jones allowed three goals in the first period and was pulled for the eighth time in 32 starts.