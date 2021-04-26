2 German soldiers die after truck crashes into convoy

BERLIN (AP) — Two German soldiers have died after a tractor-trailer crashed into the vehicle they were driving in on a highway near Berlin. Brandenburg state police said the incident early Monday happened as the soldiers were driving an Unimog truck in a convoy of 27 military vehicles. Police said the tractor-trailer was driving in the central lane when it suddenly swung to the right, pushing the heavy Unimog off the road. The military vehicle crashed through a guardrail and hit a steel signpost. Both occupants of the truck, ages 20 and 33, died at the scene; the 34-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.