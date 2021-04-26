3 men indicted in drug case in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Three men in Puerto Rico have been indicted in a case that federal authorities say involves some $75 million worth of cocaine found aboard a semi-submersible vessel, the first time such an apparatus has been seized in the island. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday that the suspects were transporting about 2,500 kilograms of cocaine aboard the vessel that was intercepted nearly three weeks ago. The drug and vessel seizure occurred near the southeast coastal town of Yabucoa.