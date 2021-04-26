Skip to Content

Alabama, Mississippi mark Confederate Memorial Day

9:20 am

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State offices are closed Monday in Alabama and Mississippi for Confederate Memorial Day. Alabama and Mississippi have two more Confederate-related state holidays besides Confederate Memorial Day. Both states jointly observe Robert E. Lee Day with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January, and Alabama marks the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in February. Mississippi marks Davis’s birthday on federal Memorial Day in May. The Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center used the day to call for the removal of additional monuments to the Confederacy.

