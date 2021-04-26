Alaska senator drives, takes ferry after airline suspension

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold drove through part of Canada and took a ferry to reach the state’s capital over the weekend after Alaska Airlines suspended her from its flights. The airline suspended Reinbold on Friday for what it called her “continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy.” It’s unclear how long the suspension might last. An airline spokesperson says a suspension is considered temporary until evidence is further reviewed by a security and safety team. Reinbold said Monday she hopes she can put the issue behind her and be on an Alaska Airlines flight again soon.