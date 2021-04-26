April Jefferson Award Winner: Al Jenkins

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - He's always worked hard and always contributed to his community.

But it's during the last 10 years that Al Jenkins has received a lot of attention.

Al is part of a group in Sparta known as the Five Shovelmen. A group of friends who've come together to help beautify their city by building a number of significant structures.

There's a kiosk downtown, welcoming all who stop by and containing information about what to see in town. That kiosk - built by the Five Shovelmen.

Throughout town, you'll find a number of bridges. Another contribution from the group, and none of them has plans of stopping.

Four of them have won Jefferson Awards for their contributions.

The first to win an award was Reinhard Mueller in 2011. He says, "one to go."

Through a statement, Sparta Mayor Kristen Gust says, "Al Jenkins and the other Shovelmen have been instrumental in the beautification of our city with their construction or bridges and other various projects."

Of Al she writes, "I couldn't think of anyone more deserving to receive the Jefferson Award.

You can see Al's story here, from Travis Judell, Brittany Rau and Dave Solie.